abrdn plc Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

