abrdn plc Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $17,545,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $4,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap



AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

