abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after buying an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after buying an additional 338,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $125.75.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

