abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

abrdn plc grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.