abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,821,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after acquiring an additional 689,568 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $247.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

