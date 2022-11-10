abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $18.50 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,187. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

