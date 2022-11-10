abrdn plc Purchases 10,438 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

abrdn plc increased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab by 387.1% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 279,599 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Zai Lab by 62.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $91.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

