abrdn plc Purchases 867 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 9.5 %

APP opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

