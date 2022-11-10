abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

