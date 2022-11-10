abrdn plc Reduces Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Coupang by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,873,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in Coupang by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,771,000 after buying an additional 825,726 shares during the period. Washington University boosted its position in Coupang by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington University now owns 6,126,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 693,856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Coupang by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after buying an additional 852,445 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.02. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

