abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NYSE PK opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

