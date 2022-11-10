abrdn plc Sells 1,022 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

