abrdn plc Sells 1,415 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

