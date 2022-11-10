abrdn plc Sells 1,486 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.85%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

