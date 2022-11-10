abrdn plc Sells 150 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,597,000 after buying an additional 153,417 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

