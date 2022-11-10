abrdn plc Sells 1,502 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Flex were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $2,093,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,156,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 483,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,989 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.