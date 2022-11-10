abrdn plc Sells 1,607 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $770,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.06 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

