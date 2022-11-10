abrdn plc Sells 1,656 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

