abrdn plc Sells 19,233 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after purchasing an additional 308,328 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,447,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

