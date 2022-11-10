abrdn plc Sells 228 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $2,636,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

