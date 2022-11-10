abrdn plc Sells 2,946 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 4.0 %

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.