abrdn plc Sells 319 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

