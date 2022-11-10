abrdn plc Sells 348 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $571,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68.
SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
