abrdn plc Sells 348 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $571,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.