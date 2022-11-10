abrdn plc Sells 449 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

RHP opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.