abrdn plc Sells 588 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $59.58.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
