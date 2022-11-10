abrdn plc Sells 633 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,043,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 130,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

