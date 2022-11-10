abrdn plc Sells 643 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

