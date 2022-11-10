abrdn plc Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $317,854,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

