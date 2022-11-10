abrdn plc Trims Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in IAC were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.85.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.