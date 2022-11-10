abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,262,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.7 %

LBTYK opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.