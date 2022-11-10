Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Lowered to €11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €12.20 ($12.20) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Acerinox from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Acerinox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

