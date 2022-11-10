Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.08.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Featured Articles
