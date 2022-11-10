Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ADNT opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adient by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

