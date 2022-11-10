Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,988 shares of company stock worth $57,129,908. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,001,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

