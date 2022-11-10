AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Down 2.4%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 11,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,326,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 301,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter.

