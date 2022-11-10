AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,514 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

