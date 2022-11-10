AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,097 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a report on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

