AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,601. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

