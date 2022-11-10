AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYB opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

