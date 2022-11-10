Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.63

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.63 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.91). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.88), with a volume of 42,921 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

