Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.89. Approximately 9,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of C$23.75 million and a PE ratio of -47.94.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

