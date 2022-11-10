AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Boston Partners grew its position in AGCO by 76.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AGCO by 78.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in AGCO by 21.2% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

