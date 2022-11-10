Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $19,005,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.23.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

