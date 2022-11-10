Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.08

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.08 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

