Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $300.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $311.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.91.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $1,987,565. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

