Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

