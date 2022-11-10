AlloVir, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
AlloVir Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir
In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $95,772.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,035,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,814 in the last 90 days. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 33.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth $44,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlloVir (ALVR)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.