AlloVir, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

ALVR stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $95,772.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,035,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,814 in the last 90 days. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 33.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth $44,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

