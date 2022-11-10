Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
