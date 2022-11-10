Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 373.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the period.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.