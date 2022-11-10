Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 58,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 242,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 5.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
