Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 58,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 242,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

